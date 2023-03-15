Dramatic video captures a man desperately hanging on to survive after being swept into a turbulent Los Angeles River on Wednesday.

Authorities received reports of a person in distress just south of Washington Boulevard in Boyle Heights around 5 p.m.

Air and ground units with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene.

Sky5 video showed a man hanging on to a large concrete wall on the riverbank’s edge as a rescue team member hoisted down from a helicopter amid the rushing waters.

After several careful attempts, the rescue member successfully got ahold of the man and lifted him out of the river.

The man was then airlifted to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities rescued a man who was swept into the Los Angeles River on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Rescue crews said he was suffering from hypothermia at the time. Further injuries have not been confirmed.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what initially caused the man to fall into the river.

“LAFD ground and air crews have systematically surveyed the area, and no other victims have been discovered,” officials said.

