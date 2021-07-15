Multiple injuries reported at Castaic prison after inmates, deputies engage in altercation

Authorities were responding to a prison in Castaic for a call of multiple injuries on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officials received a call just after 3:10 p.m. and responded to the 29000 block of The Old Road, where the Pitchess Detention Center is located, according to Marvin Lin of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Shawn Dubusky told the Los Angeles Times that “several inmates and a few deputies were involved in an altercation.”

Sky5 was overhead as a county Fire Department helicopter landed in front of the prison. At least four ambulances could be seen on the property, along with several sheriff’s units.

A triage area could also be seen.

