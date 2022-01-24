Man in custody after reports of active shooter on Walnut Park rooftop

Authorities took a man into custody after responding to what they described as an active shooter situation in the unincorporated Walnut Park area of Los Angeles County Monday morning.

The incident was taking place near the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Sale Place, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said they received reports of a gunman shooting from a neighborhood roof.

Sky5 arrived on scene about 6:45 a.m. as a man was seen lying on his back on the roof of a home. His arms and legs were spread out as if he were trying to surrender.

What appeared to be a gun could be seen on the front lawn of the home.

The Sheriff’s Department later said the man appeared to have been injured. The nature and extent of his injuries were unknown.

Deputies used ladders to climb onto the roof, where they were seen tending to the man.

Down below, an armored law enforcement vehicle with several officers could also be seen in the street near the home.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment. No information was available on his condition.

No other injuries were reported during the incident and it remains unclear what may have prompted it.