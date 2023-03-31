Sarah Villanueva Embisan, 13, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Carson.

The missing teen was identified as Sarah Villanueva Embisan, 13, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen on March 26 near the 22300 block of South Main Street around 1 a.m., authorities said.

Embisan is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a black, pixie-style haircut and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and red pajama pants.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information or who may know Embisan’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Carson Station at 310-830-1123 or Detective M. Castro at 310-847-8372.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.