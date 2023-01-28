Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair with blonde streaks.

She has multiple tattoos on her body including, “CC” on one of her wrists, a female anime character on her right thigh and a voodoo doll on the left thigh, authorities said.

Celiz was last seen wearing a blue, green, and yellow Pendleton shirt with baggy green pants.

Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her and they’re concerned for her well-being, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.