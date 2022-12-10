Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

She is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and blue jeans.

A 2021 photo of Mynna Carmen Tabuloc provided by LASD.

The woman’s family has not heard from her since she disappeared are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone who may recognize her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org