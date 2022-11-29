Missing teen, Jacarl Strong, 15, in a 2022 photo provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept.

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared from South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

The missing teen, Jacarl Strong, was last seen in the 2100 block of West 107th Street around 4:03 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Strong was spotted getting into a grey Tesla that arrived through Uber while heading to an unknown destination, authorities said.

The teen is diagnosed with mild autism and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Strong is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 251 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone who has seen Strong or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Perez or the on-duty South Los Angeles Station Watch Commander at (323) 820-6700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.