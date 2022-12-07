Leticia Casillas in an undated photo provided by the LAPD.

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who disappeared in Los Angeles.

Leticia Casillas, 35, was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. while walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police.

Casillas’ family and friends have not heard from her since that day and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing woman.

Casillas is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

A person in critical need of medical attention

The victim of a crime or foul play

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may have seen Casillas or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.