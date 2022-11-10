Jonathan Cunha in a photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared after finishing work in Irvine on Nov. 4.

Jonathan Cunha, 21, was last seen by family members on the night of Nov. 4. He left for work on the morning of Nov. 5, heading to work in Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Cunha completed his shift but failed to show up for his scheduled shifts over the next few days.

He is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His car is described as a 2021 dark blue Toyota Corolla with an Oregon license plate number 029NBM. His car was last seen traveling southbound along Coast Highway on Nov. 5 around 1:28 p.m.

Cunha was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 714-647-7000.