Bell Gardens police are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of a vehicle that hit a woman early Saturday morning and then fled the scene.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in front of 6308 Eastern Ave. in Bell Gardens.

Police arrived on scene and found a woman who was bleeding from her head. Before she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, she told police she was hit by what appeared to be a white SUV.

Investigators located surveillance footage from the street where the woman was hit which showed she was walking from the sidewalk to the driver’s side door of her parked car. As she attempted to open the door to her vehicle, she was clipped by an oncoming vehicle which also crashed into her car and a second parked vehicle.

The vehicle then fled northbound on Eastern Avenue, police said. Police said the vehicle appears to be a white pickup truck with a “makeshift wooden bed.”

An edited video of the collision was shared by the Bell Gardens Police Department on Twitter.

Anyone with information about the driver of the truck is urged to contact Bell Gardens police at 562-806-7600.