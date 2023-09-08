The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two people who were captured on camera allegedly burglarizing a home in Palmdale.

The burglary happened on Aug. 18 in the area of White Fence Farms.

The suspects, a man and a woman, first entered the home by shattering a window and then left through the front door, authorities said.

Photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show two people accused of stealing jewelry from a Palmdale home on Aug. 18, 2023. (LASD)

Investigators released photos showing the female suspect getting away with a box of jewelry.

Anyone with information is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective Thompson at 661-272-2476. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.