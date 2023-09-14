Dajuan King, 26, in a 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Long Beach facility on Wednesday.

Dajuan King, 26, walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility around 9:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Agents were alerted after a door alarm was activated. Shortly after, staff received a tamper notification alert from King’s ankle monitor. An emergency person count showed King was missing, officials said.

Staff members immediately searched the facility, but he was nowhere to be found.

King is described as a man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He is currently serving a 10-year sentence for robbery, including being a second striker.

He was admitted to the correctional facility on June 4, 2018.

Anyone who has seen King or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or simply call 911.