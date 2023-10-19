Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

Authorities determined that Julian OchoaRuiz, 38, was missing at 11 p.m. Authorities with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation immediately searched the campgrounds and buildings but could not find him, officials said in a news release.

OchoaRuiz is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen on campgrounds wearing gray sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and a gray ball cap.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of OchoRuiz’s disappearance and are assisting with the search, authorities announced.

OchoaRuiz was admitted to Acton Conservation Camp from Merced County on Valentine’s Day to serve a three-year, eight-month sentence for maliciously and willfully discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling house and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer.

Anyone who sees OchoaRuiz or knows where he is can contact the Acton Conservation Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1.