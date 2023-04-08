Casey J. Lyons, 30, in a 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from custody at a Chino conservation camp on Friday.

Authorities say Casey J. Lyons, 30, an incarcerated man, was serving his sentence at the Prado Conservation Camp when he walked away around 8:50 a.m. The camp is a minimum security facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted, but the man was nowhere to be found.

Lyons was admitted to the camp in July 2022 from Lassen County. He is currently serving a two-year sentence for charges of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person as a second striker.

Lyons is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen on the campgrounds wearing an orange-colored CDCR shirt and pants.

Authorities with the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen Lyons or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Prado Conservation Camp Commander at 909-597-3917, any law enforcement agency, or simply call 911.