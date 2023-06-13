Aleisha Schmitz in a July 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities are searching for a female inmate who walked away from a Los Angeles County correctional facility on Sunday.

Aleisha Schmitz, 25, walked away from a Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program around 7:10 p.m. according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

She was last seen entering a gray or silver-colored Mercedes outside the facility grounds.

Agents were alerted after receiving notification of an alarm on Schmitz’s monitoring device. Staff members immediately searched the facility, but she was nowhere to be found.

Schmitz is described as a woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 197 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweats.

Schmitz is currently serving a three-year sentence for charges including second-degree robbery and hit-and-run causing injury of a person other than themself.

Aleisha Schmitz in a July 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

She was admitted to the correctional facility on July 7, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Schmitz or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or simply call 911.