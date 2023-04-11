Jovany Ojeda,33, in a photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Jovany Ojeda, who was incarcerated in a minimum-security facility, was last seen running away from it at 7:24 a.m. The 33-year-old is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

After officials initiated an emergency count, confirming that Ojeda was missing, CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety agents were dispatched to find Ojeda.

A notification was also sent out to local law enforcement about Ojeda’s disappearance.

“Ojeda was admitted from Los Angeles County on Nov. 3, 2021, to serve six years from grand theft auto, second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon as a second striker,” a news release said.

Anyone who has seen Ojeda or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to contact MCRP- Los Angeles 1 at 213-351-2830, any law enforcement agency, or call 9-1-1.