Carlos Montes, 30, in a October 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Carlos Montes, 30, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Agents were alerted after receiving notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device. Staff members searched the facility, but the man was nowhere to be found.

Montes is described as a Hispanic man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts.

He was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, authorities said.

Montes was admitted into the correctional facility on Feb. 14, 2022.

“The MCRP allows eligible individuals committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry facility that provides programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to community,” officials said. “It is a voluntary program for men who have up to two years, but no less than 60 days, left to serve. The program links participants to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.”

Anyone who sees Montes or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.