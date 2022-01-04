Authorities search for killer after man found with fatal stab wound on Paramount street

Detectives are searching for whoever fatally stabbed a man who was found on a street in Paramount late Monday night.

The incident was reported about 11:59 p.m. in the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

The victim, a 27-year-old Hispanic man, was found with an apparent stab wound to his upper body, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses who reported the incident told authorities they heard arguing and then saw someone being dragged by a vehicle.

Investigators said a vehicle believed to belong to the victim was found at the scene.

No details about a possible suspect or a motive for the attack were immediately released.

The victim appeared to have been alone in his vehicle at the time of the incident, Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Authorities are searching the area for witnesses or video that may help in the investigation, Calderaro said.