Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl who was walking home from school in San Dimas.

The incident allegedly took place on Thursday near Valley Center Avenue, just south of Cypress Street at around 4 p.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was walking when the suspect, who was driving nearby, stopped to get the girl’s attention. As he spoke to her through his passenger side window, he began touching himself intimately, authorities said.

The girl quickly ran away from the man while the suspect drove away from the area.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male adult who was driving a dark blue, two-door sedan.

San Dimas detectives are investigating the incident while deputies are monitoring and providing safety checks in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station at 909-450-2700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.