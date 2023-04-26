Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old man missing out of El Monte.
Peter Ramirez was last seen Monday, April 17, at the intersection of Dufree Avenue and Valley Boulevard.
Described as a Hispanic male, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, Ramirez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black Adidas sweatpants and a black beanie.
“Mr. Ramirez’s family is concerned about his well-being and are asking for the public’s help,” the LASD missing person’s bulletin noted.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.