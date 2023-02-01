Authorities are searching for a man who disappeared in Ventura County.

Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

He did not show up for work on Jan. 30 and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

He was last seen by family members on that Saturday morning, but they haven’t heard from him since.

Search and rescue crews are currently scouring the trailhead area for signs of Zernik.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office at 805-654-9511.