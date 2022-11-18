Marion Mykes, 11, in a photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday.

Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Mykes also goes by the nickname, “Benjermin.”

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black and white shoes.

Deputies say the boy disappeared after refusing to head home after school. The boy’s family says he has a history of running away and they’re concerned for his safety.

In the past, the boy has been found at Jane Reynold’s Skate Park after running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station 661-948-8466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.