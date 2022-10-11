Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena.

The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 81 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The boy’s family is concerned for his safety. A possible destination Bernard may be heading to is 847 W. 43rd Place in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Altadena Station at 626-798-1131. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).