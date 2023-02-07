Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County.

The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna Torres and Oscar Morales, although authorities say the couple has concealed themselves and their baby at this time.

There was concern expressed for the child’s well-being, officials said.

The baby is described as a Hispanic female who is one foot in length and weighs 10 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair, said LASD.

Anyone who has seen the child or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sahagun at 626-330-3322.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.