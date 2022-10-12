Missing 15-year-old Rayveon Harvey was last seen on Oct. 11, 2022 in Lancaster. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities are searching for a missing boy last seen in Lancaster on Tuesday morning.

The missing juvenile, Rayveon Harvey, 15, was spotted near the intersection of 20th Street East and Avenue J-8 around 11 a.m. before disappearing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Harvey is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray sweatpants.

Possible destinations the boy may be headed to include the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 in Lancaster or the city of Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.