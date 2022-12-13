Authorities are searching for a missing woman who disappeared in Downey earlier this month.

The woman, Regan “Reina” Koeppe, 25, was reported missing from her home on Dec. 7 by her family, according to Downey Police.

Authorities say Koeppe has a “diminished mental capacity.”

Regan “Reina” Koeppe, 25, seen in an undated photo provided by Downey Police.

She is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet tall and weighing 132 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue Reebok shoes and possibly carrying a black backpack. The type of clothing she was wearing is unknown, police said.

Koeppe’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who may have seen Koeppe is asked to call the Downey Police Department at 562-904-2308 or any local law enforcement agency.

“We appreciate the work our Downey Police Department is continuing to do to find Regan,” said Mayor Claudia Frometa. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Koeppe family.”