Authorities are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared in Palmdale on Friday.

The critically missing teen was identified as Alaia Elizabeth Wheat, 17, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Wheat was last seen in the 6300 block of Posada Court around 3:50 p.m.

She has a mental health disorder and her loved ones are concerned for her well-being. She is described as a female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds.

She has brown eyes and short hair with red-colored dreads. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and black leggings while carrying a brown backpack.

Alaia Elizabeth Wheat, 17, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may know Wheat’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.