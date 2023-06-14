Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster on Monday.

The missing girl, Sabrina “Bri” Nicole Pimenta, 17, was last seen on the 500 block of W. Oldfield Street around 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Pimenta is described as a Hispanic female standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a tattoo saying “Angel” on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Pimenta is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression, authorities said. Her family hasn’t heard from her since Monday and is concerned for her well-being.

Sabrina “Bri” Nicole Pimenta, 17, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may know of Pimenta’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.