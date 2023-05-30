Cong Toanhoang Tran in a 2021 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a man who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Friday.

The missing man, 26-year-old Cong Toanhoang Tran, was last seen on May 26, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tran’s last known location was on the 2100 block of Sparrow Hill Lane in Lakewood around 7 p.m.

Tran is diagnosed with schizophrenia and his family is concerned for his well-being.

He is described as an Asian male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tran may have possibly headed to the Cerritos Mall or the Los Angeles area for upcoming gay pride events, authorities said.

Anyone who may know of Tran’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.