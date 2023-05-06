Dominik Joseph Magana in a 2022 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared in Los Angeles County.

Dominik Joseph Magana, 27, last contacted his family on Aug. 8, 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His family has not heard from him since and is concerned for his well-being.

Magana is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No further details were released as authorities continue searching.

Anyone with information about Magana or his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.