Harmony Elizabeth Boyd in a May 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for an at-risk teenager who disappeared in Lancaster on Wednesday.

The missing teen, Harmony Elizabeth Boyd, 16, was last seen on the 43900 block of Emile Zola Street around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Boyd is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Boyd also has burn marks on her hands, authorities said.

The teen’s family has not heard from Boyd and is concerned for her well-being. They’re hoping the public can help locate her.

Anyone who may have seen Boyd or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Harmony Elizabeth Boyd in a May 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.