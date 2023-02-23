Adela Bueno-Avalos, 45, in photos from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities are searching for a woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Feb 13.

The woman was identified as Adela Bueno-Avalos, 45, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was last seen on the 1600 block of South Gramercy Place around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

Bueno-Avalos is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink-framed glasses, a black hooded sweater, brown/white/pink leggings, and black non-slip Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.