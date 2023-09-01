Sindy Lopez Marcela is seen with her son, Angel in a photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sept. 1, 2023.

Family members and law enforcement are asking for help locating a woman and her two young children who have been missing for two weeks.

Sindy Lopez Marcela, 31, Angel Lopez, 6, and Simon Carreno, 2, were last seen on the morning of Friday, Aug. 18 in the 37500 block of Morning Circle in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

All three are considered “at risk.” No further information about their disappearance was released.

“Sindy’s family is concerned for her and her children’s well-being and are asking for the public’s help,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Sindy is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a burn mark on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey leggings and black shoes, officials said.

Simon is two feet five inches tall with blonde curly hair, blue eyes, and a red birthmark behind his left ear. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red shirt, gray shorts and “Spiderman” shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.



Angel is four feet tall, 41 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat, black shirt, and black shorts. No photographs of Angel were available.

The missing persons flyer for Sindy Lopez Marcela, 31, Angel Lopez, 6, and Simon Carreno, 2. (LASD)

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station at (661) 272-2400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).