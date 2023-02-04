Petisa Davis, 25, and her daughter Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, 2, in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a mother and her baby who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday.

The mother was identified as Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis, 25, and her daughter is Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, 2, both from Lancaster.

Both mother and child were last seen on the 500 block of W. Lancaster Boulevard around 7:28 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Both are considered at-risk individuals, authorities said.

“Davis has a diminished mental capacity, and her family is very concerned for her well-being,” said LASD.

Davis is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The child is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and goes by the nickname “Pelumi.”

Authorities believe the two may be together and their family is concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.