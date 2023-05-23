Authorities are searching for a missing mother and her three children who were last seen in Riverside County.

Mayra Perez Posadas, 33, and her three daughters have been missing since early May, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman’s daughters were identified as 13-year-old Kaylie Perez Romero, 15-year-old Amayrany Perez Romero, and a 5-year-old girl. The 5-year-old’s picture and identity were not released.

Authorities believe it may be a case of parental abduction.

The family is from the Idyllwild area and was last known to be staying at a hotel in Hemet, deputies said.

Mayra Perez Posadas and two of her daughters are pictured, 13-year-old Kaylie Perez Romero and 15-year-old Amayrany Perez Romero in a photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details were released regarding the case.

Anyone who may have seen the missing family or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Martinez from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station at 951-791-3400 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.