Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl who disappeared in Pico Rivera on Wednesday.

The critically missing teen was identified as Annahi Tejeda, 13, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen on the 8900 block of Gallatin Road around 11:51 p.m., authorities said.

Tejeda is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with black wavy, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray and white pants.

The girl’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Annahi Tejeda, 13, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-The victim of a crime or foul play.

-A person in critical need of medical attention.

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.

Anyone with information about Tejeda’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Pico Rivera Station at 562-949-2421.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.