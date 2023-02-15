Authorities are searching for a critically missing teen who disappeared in East Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The teenager was identified as Jeremiah Victor Velasquez, 14, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Velasquez was last seen on the 500 block of North Rowan Avenue around 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The teen’s family says he does not have a pattern of running away and they’re very concerned for his well-being.

He may be headed to Hacienda Heights near the 900 block of S. 7th Avenue, officials said.

Jeremiah Victor Velasquez, 14, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention.

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

-The victim of a crime or foul play.

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.