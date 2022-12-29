A 2022 photo of Sean D. Orellana Garcia provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night.

Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweater, black sweatpants and carrying a black bag.

He could possibly be headed to the 10400 block of Croesus Avenue in Los Angeles, authorities said.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

The victim of a crime or foul play

A person in critical need of medical attention

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 661-948-8466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.