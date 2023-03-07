Jack Addison McCormick in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenage boy who disappeared in Pico Rivera on Monday.

The teen was identified as Jack Addison McCormick, 16, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

McCormick was last seen on the 9300 block of Bartolo Avenue in Pico Rivera, officials said.

The teenager is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has blonde shoulder-length hair, green eyes and wears braces.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, authorities said.

McCormick may be driving a white 2014 Dodge Caravan minivan with a California license plate number 7CWX767.

The missing teen’s possible vehicle in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen’s family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.