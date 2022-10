Authorities were searching for a mountain lion that was spotted roaming around a Brentwood neighborhood Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a mountain lion sighting.

Police cordoned off an area lined with trees at the Brentwood Country Club amid their search for the cougar, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The scene is near schools and apartments.

