Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos, 23, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Lancaster on Tuesday.

The missing woman was identified as Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos, 23, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Recinos was last seen at the intersection of 45th Street and West Avenue L around 3 a.m., authorities said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red and black jacket.

Authorities say Recinos is diagnosed with depression and her loved ones are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.