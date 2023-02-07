Addie Mae Larson, 35, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Addie Mae Larson, 35, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita around 10 a.m., authorities said.

Larson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants and a gray sports bra.

Larson is diagnosed with depression and her family is concerned for her well-being.

She may be headed to Moonlight State Beach near the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, authorities said.

Anyone who may know of Larson’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.