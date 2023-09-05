Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man missing out of Rancho Dominguez.

Deandre Demetrius Marry, who frequents the areas of Carson and Compton, was last seen on the 19000 block of South Laurel Park Road, near Alameda Street, in Rancho Dominguez at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, LASD’s missing person bulletin stated.

The 36-year-old is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with black braids, brown eyes and a full beard. He has a tattoo of the grim reaper on his right shoulder, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots and was carrying a black bag.

“Mr. Marry suffers from a mental health disorder. His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help,” the bulletin says.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.