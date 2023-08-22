Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman missing out of Covina.

Glory Ann Altuzarra was last seen in the 21300 block of East Cloverton Street on Thursday, August 17.

The 40-year-old Hispanic woman is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black leggings.

Altuzarra is known to frequent the Los Angeles area.

Glory Ann Altuzarra, 40, was last seen on Aug. 17 in Covina. (LASD)

“Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help,” LASD’s missing person bulletin stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.