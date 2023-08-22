Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman missing out of Covina.
Glory Ann Altuzarra was last seen in the 21300 block of East Cloverton Street on Thursday, August 17.
The 40-year-old Hispanic woman is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black leggings.
Altuzarra is known to frequent the Los Angeles area.
“Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help,” LASD’s missing person bulletin stated.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.