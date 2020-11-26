Authorities searching for armed suspect after domestic violence incident in Calabasas

Authorities were searching for a suspect believed to be armed in the Calabasas area Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies originally responded to a domestic violence incident in the Mountain View Estates and then began to search for a suspect in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station.

One person was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Mountain View Drive and Collingwood Drive, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Deputies said they believe the suspect is armed, but did not provide further details.

It was not yet clear where there were additional injuries or any other people involved.

“We are asking all residents to stay inside and keep your doors locked,” the department said in a tweet.

