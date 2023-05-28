Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 26-year-old woman missing out of Rancho Dominguez.

Lodeira Sierra “Dera” Kendrid was last seen May 27 on the 19000 block of South Laurel Park Road.

Kendrid is described as a Black female who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a scar under right eye. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pants and blue “Croc” style shoes.

The 26-year-old has a diminished mental capacity and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“Ms. Kendrid’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help,” LASD officials said in the missing person’s bulletin.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

An at-risk or critical missing person is defined as the following:

The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play.

The missing person is in critical need of medical attention.

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.