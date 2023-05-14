Ashley Lynn Poots, 29, seen in this photo from 2019, was last seen Sunday May 14, 2023, in Sylmar. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing 29-year-old woman, authorities announced Sunday.

Ashley Lynn Poots was last seen Sunday, just after 1 p.m., on the 14400 block of Olive View Drive in Sylmar.

The 29-year-old is described as a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants, according to an LASD bulletin.

“Ms. Poots suffers from depression and there is concern for her well-being,” LASD said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

At-risk or critical missing persons are defined as:

The missing person is the victim of crime or foul play

The missing person is in critical need of medication attention

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that they are unable to care for themselves or is an immediate danger to their own safety or the safety of others