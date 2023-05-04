Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 89-year-old man missing out of Compton, authorities announced.

DC Robinson was last seen on May 1 on the 1000 block of West Cressy Street in Compton, according to the LASD missing person’s bulletin.

He is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

He may be driving a metallic tan 1999 Buick Century with California license plate number 4EEX429.

There is concern for Robinson’s well-being as he suffers from medical issues, including dementia.

An “at-risk” or “critical missing” person is defined as the following:

– The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play

– The missing person is in critical need of medical attention

– The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing

– The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

– The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.