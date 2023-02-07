Authorities with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the search for a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect believed to have fled the area.

Deputies, along with the fire department and paramedics, responded to an “unknown emergency” call on Jan. 27, just after 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood.

“When they arrived, deputies found an adult female with several stab wounds to her upper torso,” officials said in a news release.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to recover.

The victim’s boyfriend, Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, was identified as the suspect. He fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Detectives believe the 23-year-old, who should be considered dangerous, fled the area in a black 2006 Audi A3 station wagon.

Cuevas is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard that might have been shaved off to alter his appearance.

Authorities are searching Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, 23, pictured here, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend on Jan. 27, 2023, and fleeing the scene (SBSO).

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide information to the tip line at 805-681-4171 or by email at tips@sbsheriff.org.