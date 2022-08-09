Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasion.

Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Video released Tuesday of an incident on July 4 shows the couple walking around the Shalom Chapel and Mortuary before eventually going inside where they stole various items.

Detectives hope someone will recognize the people in the video and help bring them to justice.

“They hang out, they drink beer inside, they party a little bit and they vandalize the items inside,” said LASD detective Rodger Burt. “It’s just a problem because they’re breaking in, they’re stealing items and they’re vandalizing.”

Detectives say the mortuary has been burglarized at least three times.

Anyone who recognizes the two people in the surveillance video is urged to contact Detective Burt at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Crescenta Valley Station at 818-236-4014.